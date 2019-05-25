CWC rejects Rahul's offer to quit as Congress chief

-
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday offered to resign from the post owning moral responsibility of the party's loss in 2019 general elections.
He made the offer at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet held here to discuss the reasons for the party's abysmal performance in the elections. The CWC members, however, rejected Rahul Gandhi's offer.
