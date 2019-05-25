JUST IN
Modi thanks PMO staff, their families for support

CWC rejects Rahul's offer to quit as Congress chief

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday offered to resign from the post owning moral responsibility of the party's loss in 2019 general elections.

He made the offer at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet held here to discuss the reasons for the party's abysmal performance in the elections. The CWC members, however, rejected Rahul Gandhi's offer.

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:58 IST

