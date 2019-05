BJP MP says he will send Jinnah portrait to Pakistan

Two days after being re-elected as BJP MP, said that his first priority will be to send the portrait of at Muslim University (AMU) to

"The right place for Jinnah's portrait is not at Muslim University (AMU), but in There is no change in our stand and it will be sent by whatever means possible," said the newly elected MP.

It may be recalled that it was who had kicked up the Jinnah controversy storm last year when he sought the removal of the portrait from the AMU.

The has written a letter to Tariq Mansoor, seeking the status of the Jinnah portrait at AMU.

The issue had surfaced when the portrait came in the open during an exhibition organised at AMU in October, 2018 to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

Gautam had raised objections at that time too and the university administration had to removed the portrait from the exhibition and had served a show-cause notice to the

Thanking his party organisation and voters for giving him a second term from Aligarh, Gautam said: "We are also committed to reservation for SC/ST and OBC students at the AMU, an issue we had been raising time and again. The AMU has to give reservation to these students."

Meanwhile, a section of students in AMU had demanded construction of a temple on the campus for Hindu students.

Replying to a question in this regard, Gautam extended full support to student leader Ajay Singh, who was suspended by the AMU administration after an incident of violence on the campus in February. Gautam also assured to help out the suspended student leader.

--IANS

amita/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)