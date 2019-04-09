Dalai Lama admitted to Delhi hospital for check-up

-
ALSO READ
I'm not 'splittist', Chinese govt considers me one: Dalai Lama
China says Dalai Lama's successor has to be approved by it
China slams Dalai Lama for 'separatist activities'
China not to recognise Dalai Lama's Indian successor
People must first accomplish internal disarmament before aiming for external disarmament: Dalai Lama
-
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday for an examination, an official said.
"This noon, His Holiness was taken to a private hospital in New Delhi from here (Dharamsala) after complaining of a mild discomfort," an official in his private office here told IANS.
"He is fine and no need to worry," he added.
The Dalai Lama had returned to Dharamsala on Monday after meeting youth global leaders in New Delhi on April 7.
The Dalai Lama has lived in India since fleeing his homeland in 1959 after a Chinese Army crackdown. The Tibetan government-in-exile, based here, is not recognised by any country.
--IANS
vg/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU