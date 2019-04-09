Registration begins for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

The government has begun the process for registration of pilgrims for this years Kailash Mansarovar which will be held from June 8 to September 8 through two routes.

An release said on Tuesday that the registration for the has begun from April 9 and the last date is May 9.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and not more than 70 years on January 1.

The release said that the route through (Uttarakhand), which involves some trekking is estimated to cost about Rs 1.8 lakh per person. It will be conducted in 18 batches of 60 pilgrims each. The duration of the is 24 days for each batch including three days in for preparatory work.

It said that this route passes through important sites like and "The pilgrims can also see the scenic beauty of Chialekh Valley, or the 'Om Parvat' which has the natural occurrence of snow in the shape of 'Om'".

The release said that the route through Nathu La Pass (Sikkim) is motorable and suitable for senior citizens unable to undertake arduous trekking.

From Gangtok, the route passes through scenic places like and through the vast landscape of the It is estimated to cost about Rs 2.5 lakh per person and the duration would be 21 days, including three days in for preparatory work. This year 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each are scheduled for this route.

The release said that first-time applicants, doctors and married couples would have priority as in previous years. Senior citizens would have priority on the Nathu La route if they opt for it.

Two persons may apply and undertake the Yatra together, subject to conditions. The pilgrims can either select both routes indicating priority or select only one of the routes. They will be allotted a route and batch through a computerized draw of lots.

The applicants are required to register online on the website https://kmy.gov.in.

