Days of khichdi politics over, India needs another 10 years of Modi: Hardeep Singh Puri (IANS Special)

Asserting that the days of " politics" are over, Puri, says that the proposed is an "alliance of opportunists".

The results of the 2014 heralded a "paradigmatic shift" in India's and economic governance, he claims.

"There is widespread acknowledgement among India's citizens that the days of are over, and the proposed 'mahagathbandhan' or a grand coalition is nothing more than an alliance of opportunists," he writes in the Introduction of his upcoming book, "Delusional Politics".

He bases his claims against coalition on two reasons: first, corruption, economic mismanagement and in international affairs during the Congress-led UPA II, according to him, brought to a standstill.

The second reason, says Puri, who has had a distinguished four-decade career in diplomacy spanning both the bilateral and the multilateral arenas, is that the party, which played a pivotal role in ensuring India's freedom, has been reduced to a "fiefdom, headed by the Gandhi family".

" was crying out for a second independence. The results in May 2014 and the state assembly elections over the past four years only proved this point," Puri writes in the book which will be launched later this month at It is being published by

He says is faced with "serious existential questions".

Puri also dismisses the suggestion that Congress' victory in three Hindi heartland states in December, 2018 removed this existential threat to the

"In all three states, the BJP was the incumbent, and yet, in two of these states, the barely managed to scrape through. In Madhya Pradesh, for instance, the BJP was the incumbent for fifteen years, and still managed to receive a slightly higher vote share (41 per cent) than the Congress (40.9 per cent).

"In fact, the Congress by itself did not even reach the halfway mark, and needed the support of the BSP to form a government. The suggestion therefore that the phoenix has risen from the ashes could still be premature," he argues.

Puri, who has previously authored "Perilous Interventions: The and the Politics of Chaos", heaps praise on the achievements of NDA government at the centre, counting on programmes such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Jan Dhan Yojna, among others, to conclude that he has "no qualms in predicting that these measures will hold the BJP in good stead going into the in 2019".

Quoting Angus Maddison, Puri notes that India's contribution to global output stood at 27 per cent in 1700, and regrets that the figure came down to 3 per cent by 1950, and is at approximately 13 per cent today.

He argues that imperialism, followed by "sixty-odd years of Congress rule" never allowed India to become one of world's leading economies.

Puri, who held ambassadorial posts in (1999-2002), (2006-08), and was India's Permanent to the UN in both (2002-05) and (2009-13), claims that under Modi, india is poised to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025, and a $10 trillion economy by 2030.

"This increase in GDP, along with substantial increase in per capita income, requires stability at the very top of the decision-making system. India needs another ten years of PM Modi to reattain its pre-colonial economic strength. It is well on its way to regaining its rightful place in the universe," he contends.

Billed as "a blow-by-blow account of the worldwide political unrest", "Delusional Politics" has been endorsed by Kevin Rudd, former of

In the book, he argues that many democratically-elected leaders of the 21st century have displayed "streaks of recklessness, megalomania, bizarre self-obsession and political views that are difficult to characterise".

His book studies the actions of contemporary political leaders and covers Brexit, the election of Donald Trump, the rise of the BJP under Modi and decision-making with respect to global governance, terrorism and trade.

