Sri Lankan President signs 3 loan agreements with ADB

Sri Lankan signed on Thursday three loan agreements totalling $455 million with the (ADB) to fund projects in higher education, transport as well as a technical assistance loan in the urban sector.

signed the agreements during his first tour to the while conducting a five-day state visit to the Philippines, reported. He arrived in the country on Tuesday.

The loans include $145 million for a project to support the development of science and in four universities, $300 million to finance construction of about 5.3 km of an elevated toll highway to link Colombo's international port with the country's and another $10 million technical assistance loan to finance the establishment of a facility to help improve the design and implementation of urban projects in

This year, the Manila-based said the ADB's total commitment to Sri Lanka, including these three loans, will amount to $815 million.

" highly values the assistance provided by the ADB to various development plans of our country," said.

ADB's Country Partnership Strategy for focuses on building high quality infrastructure in the transport, and urban sectors by expanding investments in areas like railways, wind and solar power generation as well as economic corridors, the report said.

Sri Lanka was a founding member of the ADB in 1966.

Since a first loan to the country in 1968 to help modernize tea factories, the ADB has supported Sri Lanka's economic transformation with assistance totalling $9.8 billion, including through concessional loans and technical assistance.

Sirisena had met on Wednesday and they discussed issues "on areas of mutual interest, including political, economic, cultural and people-to-people engagement".

Aside from visiting ADB, Sirisena will also visit the in Los Banos in province, south of

