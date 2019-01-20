Death toll from Mexico pipeline blast rises to 71

The death toll from a devastating oil blast in has risen to 71, officials said.

Besides, 76 others also sustained in the explosion in the town of in Hidalgo state, told the media on Saturday, reported.

It is believed the blast occurred after the was ruptured by on Friday night, the reported.

The went ablaze when dozens of people were scrambling around a leak spot to collect fuel in the presence of the armed forces.

TV footage showed large flames and people at the scene with severe burns as well as what appeared to be smouldering corpses scattered on the ground near the blaze.

Mexican pledged to step up efforts to stamp out fuel theft after the tragedy.

