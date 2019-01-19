Mexico: 21 killed in gas pipeline explosion

As many as 21 people were killed in after a broken gasoline pipeline exploded in Tlahuelilpan, a town about 80 miles north of City on Friday evening.

quoted as saying that at least 71 people were injured in the explosion and the blaze is still continuing.

The company, Pemex, in a statement said that the explosion was caused by illegal taps in the pipeline, following which Fayad called on the community not to steal gasoline.

also stated that people who reside in the immediate vicinity of the pipeline, which runs from the cities of Tuxpan to Tula in the state of Veracruz, have been evacuated. The company highlighted that the explosion would not impact gasoline distribution in City.

After being briefed about the explosion, Mexican tweeted, "I'm very sorry for the serious situation in due to a pipeline explosion. I'm in Aguascalientes and since the of and the briefed me, I gave instructions to contain the fire and treat the victims".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)