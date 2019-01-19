Mexico: 21 killed in gas pipeline explosion

-
As many as 21 people were killed in central Mexico after a broken gasoline pipeline exploded in Tlahuelilpan, a town about 80 miles north of Mexico City on Friday evening.
CNN quoted Hidalgo Governor Omar Fayad as saying that at least 71 people were injured in the explosion and the blaze is still continuing.
The state oil company, Pemex, in a statement said that the explosion was caused by illegal taps in the pipeline, following which Fayad called on the community not to steal gasoline.
Pemex also stated that people who reside in the immediate vicinity of the pipeline, which runs from the cities of Tuxpan to Tula in the state of Veracruz, have been evacuated. The oil company highlighted that the explosion would not impact gasoline distribution in Mexico City.
After being briefed about the explosion, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted, "I'm very sorry for the serious situation in Tlahuelilpan due to a pipeline explosion. I'm in Aguascalientes and since the director of Pemex and the defense secretary briefed me, I gave instructions to contain the fire and treat the victims".
