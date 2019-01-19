21 killed in Mexico pipeline explosion

At least 21 people have been killed and 71 others injured in an in central Mexico, authorities said.

It is believed the blast occurred after the pipeline was ruptured by in the town of Tlahuelilpan, in Hidalgo state, on Friday night, the reported.

According to officials, dozens of people were scrambling around the ruptured pipeline to fill up containers when fire broke out. TV footage showed large flames and people at the scene with severe burns.

told the media that the explosion was followed by the fire.

Residents in the immediate vicinity of the pipeline, which runs from the cities of Tuxpan to Tula in the state of Veracruz, had been evacuated, company said in the statement.

"I'm very sorry for the serious situation in due to a pipeline explosion. I'm in Aguascalientes and since the of and the briefed me, I gave instructions to contain the fire and treat the victims," tweeted Mexican Andres Manuel López Obrador.

Authorities have blamed fuel theft for previous explosions in In 2010, a pipeline blew up in the state of Puebla, leaving 28 people dead and scores wounded.

