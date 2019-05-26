Deepika lauds Amul's take on her Cannes look

described Amuls take on her look as "butter on toast".

Milk and dairy brand Amul had acknowledged and Bachchan's looks at the 72nd Film Festival with a cartoon.

Days after the cartoon came out, Deepika, who had made heads turn with a neon green ensemble on one day, commented: "Now this truly is the icing on the cake... Or more like butter on toast! (with a cherry on top)."

Deepika's husband and also gushed over the cartoon.

"Literally raising a toast... Literally, I got to say... That's prety clever."

On the work front, will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak", based on the life of acid attack survivor Ranveer is gearing up for the "'83" shoot.

--IANS

sim/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)