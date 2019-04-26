Delhi Dynamos defender Gharami tests positive for Prednisone

In a first in the Indian Super League, a has tested positive for use of banned substance. The league has a zero-tolerance policy for doping and Delhi Dynamos has been charged with a violation of the NADA Anti-Doping Rules and he can be barred from playing for four years.

Tested on January 31, Prednisone and Prednisolone metabolities were found in Gharami's system for which the defender didn't have a therapeutic use exemption.

As per the report, accessed by IANS, he has been charged with presence of Prednisone, 20-B-OH-Prednisolone, Glucocorticosteroids in his sample.

If NADA establishes that the rule violation was intentional, the will be ineligible for four years since it is his first offence.

If NADA fails to do so, the ineligible period will start at two years, subject to further potential reductions in accordance to article 10.4, 10.5 or 10.6 of the anti-doping rules.

Prednisone is used to treat conditions such as arthritis, blood disorders, breathing problems, severe allergies, skin diseases, cancer, eye problems, and

Athletes sometimes misuse it as it helps in increased and improves performance.

The will not be provisionally suspended pending the resolution of the case and can continue to participate in competitions or events.

However, once the results obtained will be disqualified from the date of his adverse analytical finding through the commencement of any provisional suspension or period of ineligibility.

The player now either get his 'B' Sample tested or can accept the charge and face the consequences. He can also accept the charge but not agree to the consequences and request for a hearing.

The player has been given a week to reply to the notice and make his decision known.

A copy of the notice has also been sent to the Kushal Das, and

