Doru Isac cleared by AIFF as new technical director

: The emergency committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has cleared the name of Romanian coach Doru Isac as the new technical director.
"Isac will be appointed the technical director with a monthly salary of 11 thousand dollars," a source in the AIFF said. "His appointment was approved after the technical committee, headed by Shyam Thapa, found his candidature suitable," he added.
Isac, who was caught in visa problems while coming to Delhi for the interview last week, will succeed former India player and coach Savio Medeira. Isac's last job was as the sports director of Japanese outfit Yokohama F Marinos.
The trend of having a high-profile technical director in AIFF started in 2011 with the appointment of Dutch coach Rob Baan. He was succeeded by Australian Scot O'Donnell in 2014.
