Delhi gets four fully automated driving test centres

In a first of its kind, the government on Wednesday inaugurated four fully automated driving test centres (ADTCs), taking a step towards by making driving licence testing 100 per cent transparent, efficient, stricter and comprehensive.

Minister inaugurated one at Mayur Vihar - I (Regional Office). Simultaneously, three more ADTCs were opened at Vishwas Nagar, and

These centres use high resolution cameras, real-time video, instant results, making the process convenient and efficient, and will give accurate and consistent results, he said.

The ADTCs have been developed by the Department in collaboration with Limited under its CSR initiative.

"These facilities use access control along with biometric, RFID recognition system. Access control will permit entry of applicants only at the pre-assigned time slots, thus making it efficient and convenient. ADTCs are equipped with scientifically designed test tracks," Gahlot said.

The use of advanced technology, including multiple high definition cameras, would help evaluate applicants against 20 essential driving skills, in-line with Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), he said.

These ADTCs will be the most advanced driving test centres in the country, the claimed.

As per the Transport Department, around 1.5 lakh people are killed in road accidents in every year. "In 2018, 1,690 people lost their lives in road mishaps and 6,515 accidents were registered in Delhi," it said.

plans to set up similar ADTCs at eight other locations -- Lado Sarai, Raja Garden, Hari Nagar, Burari, Loni, Rohini, Jharoda Kalan and Dwarka.

To achieve zero fatality on roads, the government has decided to develop a four km stretch of 'zero fatality corridor. "But we have to ensure that every is rigorously trained and certified," Gahlot said.

To ensure safer road environment, the collaborated with Maruti Suzuki to create advanced, modular and scientific driving test mechanism and developed these centres. "We welcome all our citizens to join this mission to curb road accidents and deaths in Delhi," he said.

The Transport Department will continue to conduct tests and issue driving licences at all centres and Maruti Suzuki will maintain the project for three years, the statement said.

