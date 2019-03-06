Delhi gets four fully automated driving test centres

-
In a first of its kind, the Delhi government on Wednesday inaugurated four fully automated driving test centres (ADTCs), taking a step towards road safety by making driving licence testing 100 per cent transparent, efficient, stricter and comprehensive.
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated one at Mayur Vihar - I (Regional Transport Office). Simultaneously, three more ADTCs were opened at Vishwas Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan and Shakur Basti.
These centres use high resolution cameras, real-time video, instant results, online registration making the process convenient and efficient, and will give accurate and consistent results, he said.
The ADTCs have been developed by the Transport Department in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited under its CSR initiative.
"These facilities use access control along with biometric, RFID recognition system. Access control will permit entry of applicants only at the pre-assigned time slots, thus making it efficient and convenient. ADTCs are equipped with scientifically designed test tracks," Gahlot said.
The use of advanced technology, including multiple high definition cameras, would help evaluate applicants against 20 essential driving skills, in-line with Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), he said.
These ADTCs will be the most advanced driving test centres in the country, the Transport Department claimed.
As per the Transport Department, around 1.5 lakh people are killed in road accidents in India every year. "In 2018, 1,690 people lost their lives in road mishaps and 6,515 accidents were registered in Delhi," it said.
Transport Department plans to set up similar ADTCs at eight other locations -- Lado Sarai, Raja Garden, Hari Nagar, Burari, Loni, Rohini, Jharoda Kalan and Dwarka.
To achieve zero fatality on roads, the Delhi government has decided to develop a four km stretch of 'zero fatality corridor. "But we have to ensure that every driver is rigorously trained and certified," Gahlot said.
To ensure safer road environment, the Transport Department collaborated with Maruti Suzuki to create advanced, modular and scientific driving test mechanism and developed these centres. "We welcome all our citizens to join this mission to curb road accidents and deaths in Delhi," he said.
The Transport Department will continue to conduct tests and issue driving licences at all centres and Maruti Suzuki will maintain the project for three years, the statement said.
