Delhi government approves framework of entrepreneurship curriculum

The government on Thursday approved the framework of Entrepreneurship Curriculum, which will be launched in about 20 schools in April as a pilot while the full-fledged launch will take place in all government schools in July.

The (SCERT) in its governing council meeting chaired by the Minister approved the framework, the government said in a statement.

The framework, formed by a 16-member committee comprising experts and teachers, will be released formally on February 13 by in the presence of several entrepreneurs from different fields, it said.

The curriculum will be activity-based and there would be no evaluation, examination and books for the curriculum.

The thought of the Minister behind the launch of the entrepreneurship curriculum is to make the students of government job creators rather than being job seekers, it added.

--IANS

nks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)