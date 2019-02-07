JUST IN
Delhi government approves framework of entrepreneurship curriculum

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi government on Thursday approved the framework of Entrepreneurship Curriculum, which will be launched in about 20 schools in April as a pilot while the full-fledged launch will take place in all Delhi government schools in July.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in its governing council meeting chaired by the Education Minister Manish Sisodia approved the framework, the government said in a statement.

The framework, formed by a 16-member committee comprising experts and teachers, will be released formally on February 13 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of several entrepreneurs from different fields, it said.

The curriculum will be activity-based and there would be no evaluation, examination and books for the curriculum.

The thought of the Education Minister behind the launch of the entrepreneurship curriculum is to make the students of Delhi government job creators rather than being job seekers, it added.

