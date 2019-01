Kejriwal, Sisodia use school event to seek votes for AAP

and his deputy on Monday sought votes for the (AAP) in the Lok Sabha elections at a function in a school here when they asked students to urge their parents to vote for a party which is building schools for them.

Addressing the children and their parents after laying the foundation of building 11,000 new classrooms in the existing government schools, both asked the parents to choose whom they love more: or their children.

"If you love your children, vote for those who are working for your children and if you don't love your children then go and vote for Modiji. Modiji has not built even a single classroom or a school. You have to choose between love for nation or love for Modi," Kejriwal added.

His deputy Sisodia also asked the students to thank their parents as they voted for AAP. "If the parents had not voted for AAP (in 2015), how could the party had worked for you and "

He also thanked the parents for voting AAP.

"Outside the schools, there is an atmosphere in the country where people are doing politics of temple and mosque. But the is doing a politics of building schools and

"I asked someone who he will vote for. He said he will vote for Modi. On being asked why he said he likes and love Modiji. I said if you really love your children, vote for those who are building schools for them," said Sisodia, also the Minister.

Addressing the students, he added: "Go home and ask your parents if they love you or not. If they say they love you, ask them to vote for those who are building schools."

Kejriwal, in his address at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya New Friends Colony here, also attacked the for restricting the works done by the

"Sisodia and I had planned about building the (11,000) classrooms in the second year (after we came to power in 2015), but the took away all our files... Again and again they stopped us from working for Delhi. Still we were able to construct the classrooms.

"I want to make a request to you all. Last time you voted for us and gave us 67 seats out of 70 (in elections). You gave us strength and power and so we were able to work for you. But you gave all the seven (seats) to BJP. This time, when you go to vote, give us more strength. If all the MPs are from our party, we can do more work and with more speed. Right now our work is being restricted." said Kejriwal, who also heads the AAP.

Echoing the sentiments, Sisodia said: "People say politics and should be separated. I want to tell you when the two were separated, you have seen the condition of schools. Now when the two are joined, we can see the reform.

"If you want to continue the reforms, it is important to support Kejriwal and give him more strength. I fear if we are not here or lose power, someone else will come in power and will use this building for marriages and not education," he added.

The on Monday started construction of 11,000 new classrooms in the national capital. They will be completed by the year-end.

Satyendar Jain, who was present at the event, said: "Delhi alone is going to build 11,000 classrooms this year and the number is more than if we combine the classrooms build by all the state governments in the country and the "

Kejriwal, speaking about the work done by his government, said in four years they gave a total of 21,000 classrooms to the schools.

"Currently, there are 1,100 schools in Delhi with about 24,000 classrooms. Now 21,000 more classrooms will be built, so we can say 1,000 new schools are going to build in the national capital," he added.

"Since Independence, only 1,100 schools with 24,000 classrooms were built in Delhi, while in the last four years, the AAP government constructed 21,000 classrooms or 1,000 schools," the

--IANS

nks/mr

