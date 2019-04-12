Delhi government opposes parole to O.P. Chautala

The government on Friday opposed in the high court former O.P. Chautala's plea for parole for a period of three months as his wife is critically ill and admitted in a hospital.

The government's standing told the court that Chautala is seeking parole for political purposes and he should not be granted relief considering the

The government also said that there are other family members who can take care of Chautala's wife.

Mehra said that Chautala had earlier abused the liberty granted to him and will do so again.

Justice fixed April 25 as the next date for hearing further arguments.

Chautala's and told the court that as per the Parole and Furlough Guidelines, Prison Rules, a convict is entitled to avail parole twice a year for eight weeks and as Chautala has not availed any parole for more than one year, he is entitled for the same.

Chautala and his elder son were convicted in the JBT (junior basic teacher) recruitment scam in January 2013. Both were sentenced to 10 years in prison by a (CBI) court in

