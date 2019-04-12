Delhi government opposes parole to O.P. Chautala

-
The Delhi government on Friday opposed in the high court former Haryana Chief Minister O.P. Chautala's plea for parole for a period of three months as his wife is critically ill and admitted in a hospital.
The government's standing counsel Rahul Mehra told the court that Chautala is seeking parole for political purposes and he should not be granted relief considering the general elections.
The government also said that there are other family members who can take care of Chautala's wife.
Mehra said that Chautala had earlier abused the liberty granted to him and will do so again.
Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal fixed April 25 as the next date for hearing further arguments.
Chautala's counsel N. Hariharan and lawyer Amit Sahni told the court that as per the Parole and Furlough Guidelines, Delhi Prison Rules, a convict is entitled to avail parole twice a year for eight weeks and as Chautala has not availed any parole for more than one year, he is entitled for the same.
Chautala and his elder son Ajay were convicted in the JBT (junior basic teacher) recruitment scam in January 2013. Both were sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Delhi.
