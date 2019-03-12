Abhay Chautala moves HC seeking transfer of DA case to another judge

Former Om Prakash Chautala's son on Tuesday moved the seeking transfer of the disproportionate assets (DA) case against him to some other

The petition is likely to be heard by Justice on Wednesday.

In his plea, Abhay Chautala said the DA case be withdrawn from the special CBI hearing it presently and be assigned to someone else.

The petition has also sought calling of the case records, claiming that it would allegedly reveal deliberate deletion of the deposition of one of the prosecution witnesses.

Chautala has claimed in the plea that he apprehends he would not get a fair trial if his case continues to be presided over by the

The CBI had lodged the DA case against Abhay Chautala on a complaint of

Surjewala had alleged that Abhay Chautala had amassed wealth worth several times more than his income.

According to the CBI, Abhay Chautala owned assets worth over five times his income of Rs 22.89 crore as per income tax records during the 2000-2005 period. It has claimed to have found Rs 119.69 crore worth of assets.

The CBI had also alleged that possessed assets exceeding his legal income by 339.27 per cent. His legal income between May 1993 and May 2006 was Rs 8.17 crore, but had acquired assets worth Rs 27.7 crore, it had alleged before the trial court.

