Delhi LG constitutes Minimum Wage Advisory Board

To advise the Delhi government over fixing and revising minimum wages for different categories of workers, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has constituted the Minimum Wage Advisory Board, an official said on Tuesday.
"For advising the government in respect of fixation and revision of minimum rates of wages, the Delhi LG has constituted the 'Delhi Minimum Wage Advisory Board' of 36 members," the Labour Department official told IANS on condition of anonymity.
The members include the Labour Secretary as the Chairman, three official members, two non-official members and 15 representatives each from employers and employees.
The Labour Department, headed by Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai, had in November last year proposed new minimum wages for all contractual workers in the national capital.
The government has sought suggestions, views, inputs and comments on the proposed minimum wages till January 11.
"The board will take into consideration the suggestions, views, inputs and comments and advise the government in respect of fixing and revising minimum rates of wages for different categories of workers," the official said.
As per the proposed plan, unskilled labour will get a minimum wage of Rs 14,842 per month, a semi-skilled worker would get Rs 16,341 and a skilled worker Rs 17,991.
--IANS
nks/pgh/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU