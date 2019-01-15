Delhi LG constitutes Minimum Wage Advisory Board

To advise the government over fixing and revising minimum wages for different categories of workers, (LG) Baijal has constituted the Advisory Board, an said on Tuesday.

"For advising the government in respect of fixation and revision of minimum rates of wages, the LG has constituted the ' Advisory Board' of 36 members," the Department told IANS on condition of anonymity.

The members include the as the Chairman, three members, two non-official members and 15 representatives each from employers and employees.

The Department, headed by Gopal Rai, had in November last year proposed new minimum wages for all contractual workers in the national capital.

The government has sought suggestions, views, inputs and comments on the proposed minimum wages till January 11.

"The board will take into consideration the suggestions, views, inputs and comments and advise the government in respect of fixing and revising minimum rates of wages for different categories of workers," the official said.

As per the proposed plan, unskilled labour will get a of Rs 14,842 per month, a would get Rs 16,341 and a skilled worker Rs 17,991.

