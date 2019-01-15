Narayanan questions methodology of CBI chief's selection

Former NSA M.K. Narayanan on Tuesday expressed concern over the "internal dissension at the highest level of an institution like CBI" and questioned the way the was being selected now.

Responding to a query on the credibility of the (CBI), Narayanan said: "Internal dissension at the highest level of an institution like the CBI is a matter of concern."

Narayanan, who was participating at an interactive session organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, however, said dissension at the top level of the CBI was not a new phenomenon but earlier such issues used to be decided primarily by the bureaucracy itself.

Narayanan questioned the present methodology of selecting the CBI

CBI was unceremoniously removed from the post after a 2-1 decision by the high-level Selection Committee, a decision that came under attack from the opposition and legal experts.

According to Narayanan, selection of the CBI should be "decided within the system, not by people outside".

On China, he said: " should be our main concern. One country which does pose danger to us is

" wants you off the main table, does not want you on the same table," he said.

--IANS

bdc-ssp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)