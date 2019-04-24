Delhi MP Udit Raj joins Congress, calls BJP anti-Dalit (3rd Lead)

Dumped by the BJP, MP on Wednesday joined the and alleged that he was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha battle because the was anti- and because he took a stand contrary to BJP's line on many issues.

The North West MP switched sides a day after the (BJP) fielded in the reserved seat which represented in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing a press conference at the party office after joining the Congress, said: "The carried out internal surveys by various agencies of all the seven seats in Delhi, and out of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies the only positive feedback came from my seat.

"But I was denied a ticket as I took a stand on 14-15 issues against the party line, because I was not deaf and dumb. I took a stand on the SC/ST Act and supported the Bharat Bandh called last year."

Udit Raj thanked for accepting him into the party fold.

Party slammed the and listed several past incidents like attacks on Dalits in Una in and the suicide of scholar to show the ruling party's bias against the community.

"Udit Raj will now strengthen the hands of Rahulji," said Surjewala.

said more leaders would join the

Udit Raj claimed that on May 20, 2014, now met him with his bio-data.

"BJP is a witness to that meeting. He (Kovind) had asked me to help him get a proper position in the party."

"Kovind also wanted to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. However, he was made the as he remained silent. If I too had remained silent, they (BJP) would have made me the some day."

Udit Raj said that he had been wanting to join the Congress since 2012-13 and knew about this.

"The BJP is an anti- party and they don't want the upliftment of Dalits... The BJP keeps harping that everyone gets an opportunity in the party but in reality this is not so."

Congress said Udit Raj's joining the party would help it win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

