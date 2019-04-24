Trinamool MP Sougata Roy's assets double in 5 years

sitting Sougata Roy, who is seeking re-election from the Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, has declared that the value of his movable assets have more than doubled to over Rs 2.97 crore in the last five years, from Rs 1.36 crore declared in 2014.

According to the affidavit submitted as part of the nomination filing process, Roy's movable assets include Rs 10,000 cash in hand, fixed deposits worth about Rs 1.52 crore, savings of around Rs 1.16 crore, Rs 25 lakh investment in mutual funds and also about Rs 2.38 lakh savings in NSS.

Roy, a retired college teacher, also possesses a car which was bought in 2014.

The 71-year-old has shown over Rs 27.54 lakh of total income in his tax returns for the financial year 2017-18.

As per his affidavit, his spouse has movable assets worth Rs 27.94 lakh, up from Rs 23.90 lakh shown in 2014.

Roy has declared that he has no self-acquired immovable assets and has an inherited one-fourth part of a residential establishment in Kolkata, valued at Rs 10 lakh.

However, his spouse owns a shop at Kolkata's Dakshinapan, valued at Rs 20 lakh and a flat in the state capital, valued at Rs 70 lakh.

Roy, who was questioned by two central agencies - the and the (CBI) - in the Narada sting footage probe- has declared that there are pending criminal case against him but he has not been convicted in any criminal case.

The was among a dozen Trinamool leaders allegedly caught on video while receiving money in exchange for a promise to dole out favours to a fictitious company.

The clipping was uploaded on the Narada in 2016 ahead of the state assembly elections.

