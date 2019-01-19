Delhi Police questioned for filing JNU chargesheet without sanction

A court here on Saturday asked the city police why has it filed a chargesheet against former University (JNU) student leaders and nine others in a case without receiving the sanction from competent authority.

"Why did you file (the chargesheet) without approval? You don't have a legal department," asked the

The police assured the court that it will procure the required sanctions within 10 days.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 6.

The on January 14 filed acharge-sheet naming former student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven Kashmiri students as accused in the case.

The charges were slapped under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with sedition, voluntarily causing hurt, forgery, using as genuine a forged document, punishment for unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly with common object, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

The case involves an event organised on the campus in February 2016 against the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind

Both and Khalid have questioned filing of the chargesheet, saying it was "politically motivated" and a "diversionary ploy" by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

--IANS

akk/ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)