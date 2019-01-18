The University on Friday celebrated its 150th Anniversary in with and its alumnus in a festival inspired by the accomplishments and contributions of its alumni.

Its theme - Giant Leaps - reminded everyone of the university's alumnus and his historic statement on the moon.

The celebration also served as the centerpiece of a yearlong event focusing on the most critical problems and opportunities facing our world and how and its alumni are addressing them.

Jerry Ross, who has been to space seven times, spoke on 'My journey as a NASA astronaut: What if we found evidence of previous life on Mars?"

Ross said: "There are many challenges to be overcome before we send humans to Mars. Current technologies would require astronauts to travel for 6-9 months to reach Mars and another 6-9 months to return, after having spent an additional year there awaiting proper planetary alignment."

Dr. Suresh Garimella, and member under the was the master of ceremonies for the half-day-long series of interactive sessions.

Home to approximately 2,000 Indian students and 120 faculty of Indian origin, Purdue is at the epicentre of world-changing research and instruction.

Through its with more than 32,000 alumni living internationally, including 2,555 in India, and its increasing collaborations with corporate and institutional partners, and its impact on the world stage continues to grow.

