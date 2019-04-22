Democrat presidential candidate pays tribute to 'GoT'

paid tribute to the "Game of Thrones", wrote in a column that for her, the hit fantasy series, which began its eighth and final season last week, is "about the women".

In her column on Sunday in The Cut magazine, Warren, also the Senator, singled out exiled as her favourite character on the series, news reported.

"A who declares that she doesn't serve the interests of the rich and powerful? A ruler who doesn't want to control the political system but to break the system as it is known? It's no wonder that the people she meets... are sceptical," Warren wrote.

Warren contrasts Daenerys with one of the series' primary antagonists, Cersei Lannister, scion of a wealthy family and "the villain we love to hate".

"Unlike Dany, Cersei doesn't expect to win with the people... She expects to win in spite of them," Warren writes.

Warren is the latest of several political figures to invoke the series as it near its end.

On April 14, just hours ahead of the season premiere, former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who has hinted at a presidential run of her own, tweeted about her love for the show.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's account last week posted an image invoking the series in response to the release of Robert Mueller's redacted report, prompting HBO, the series' producer, to say that it "prefer(s) our intellectual property not be used for political purposes".

--IANS

ksk

