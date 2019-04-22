'Chhota Bheem...' launched as mobile game

Ahead of the release of Chhota Bheems next film titled " Kung Fu Dhamaka", its makers Animation have come out with a mobile game.

In the game, Kung Fu Dhamaka, the becomes and fights six opponents to defeat them. As the game progresses, the levels become more exciting and challenging, testing the players might.

"We know how much people love Chhota Bheem and we know the fans are equally excited about his upcoming movie release - '...Kung Fu Dhamaka', hence we thought a game based on the movie will double the excitement," Rajiv Chilaka, of Animation and the movie director, said in a statement.

"Fans can now become Bheem and flex their Kung Fu moves. The game designed by Gamitronics has themes, designs and characters inspired from the movie and I am sure it would be an absolute pleasure for the fans."

Directed by Chilaka and Binayak Das, produced by Animation, distributed by Yash Raj Films, "Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka" 3D releases in theatres on May 10.

--IANS

nn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)