Deutsche Bank begins providing Trump financial records

has begun the process of providing financial records to the New York state in response to a subpoena for documents related to loans made to and his business, an informed source said.

Last month, the office of New issued subpoenas for records tied to funding for several projects.

The state's top opened a civil probe after Trump's former testified to in a public hearing that the had inflated his assets.

Cohen at that time presented copies of financial statements he said had been provided to

The is in the process of turning over documents, including emails and loan documents, related to in Washington, D.C.; the Trump National Doral Miami; the and Tower in Chicago; and the unsuccessful effort to buy the NFL's Buffalo Bills, quoted the source as saying on Wednesday.

The New York Attorney General's office and are yet to comment on the development.

Meanwhile, the bank is already the subject of a joint investigation between the House and Intelligence committees into Trump's businesses and money laundering.

Deutsche Bank has been one of the willing to lend to in recent years.

Trump's businesses have borrowed more than $300 million from Deutsche to the company's golf course and hotels in and Washington, according to financial disclosures and public filings from 2012 to 2015.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)