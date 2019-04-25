Facebook keeps aside $3 bn ahead of US FTC fine

Battling several violations, has kept aside $3 billion, anticipating a record fine coming from the (FTC) related to the scandal that involved 87 million users.

"In the first quarter of 2019, we reasonably estimated a probable loss and recorded an accrual of $3 billion in connection with the inquiry of the FTC into our platform and user practices," the giant wrote in its earnings statement late Wednesday.

"We estimate that the range of loss in this matter is $3 billion to $5 billion," added

The US FTC judgment on Facebook's violation is slated to come later this year.

In its first quarter earnings, the company posted 26 per cent increase in revenue at $15.1 billion, beating Wall Street estimates.

"We had a good quarter and our business and community continue to grow," said founder and

"We are focused on building out our privacy-focused vision for the future of social networking, and working collaboratively to address important issues around the Internet," he added in a statement.

The daily active users (DAUs) hit 1.56 billion on average for March, an increase of 8 per cent year-over-year.

Monthly active users (MAUs) on Facebook reached 2.38 billion - also an increase of 8 per cent year-over-year.

Mobile represented approximately 93 per cent of Facebook's for the first quarter -- up from approximately 91 per cent of in the first quarter of 2018.

"In addition, we estimate that more than 2.1 billion people now use Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, or every day on average, and around 2.7 billion people use at least one of our family of services each month," said the giant.

