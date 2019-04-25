Dhawan appointed brand ambassador of GS Caltex India

GS India, a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of GS Corporation, South Korea, has signed cricketer as it's brand in a strategic move to establish itself as a major player in the premium lubricants category in the country.

As part of the association, will be the face of GS India for the company's premium lubricants range and new business initiatives.

Speaking on the occassion which happened late on Wednesday, said: "I am extremely delighted and proud to be a part of the GS Caltex family. GS Caltex is a well-established name in the lubricant industry and globally recognized brand for its high-performance products."

"I look forward to an exciting innings together," he added.

