Dimple to file nomination from Kannauj LS seat

and parliamentarian will file her nomination on Saturday from here.

She is seeking re-election from the Kannauj parliamentary seat and is the candidate.

(SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh will be accompanying his wife Dimple Yadav, who was first elected from Kannauj in 2012 in the bypolls.

The Yadav couple accompanied by has already left for Kannauj from They were headed down the Expressway, said.

There will be a roadshow around after they reach the party office here ahead of the filing of nominations, he added.

Polling for the Kannauj seat will be held in the fourth phase on April 29.

--IANS

hindi-in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)