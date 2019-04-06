JUST IN
Dimple to file nomination from Kannauj LS seat

IANS  |  Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) 

Samajwadi Party leader and parliamentarian Dimple Yadav will file her nomination on Saturday from here.

She is seeking re-election from the Kannauj parliamentary seat and is the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party candidate.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will be accompanying his wife Dimple Yadav, who was first elected from Kannauj in 2012 in the bypolls.

The Yadav couple accompanied by politician-actress Jaya Bachchan has already left for Kannauj from Lucknow. They were headed down the Expressway, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

There will be a roadshow around after they reach the party office here ahead of the filing of nominations, he added.

Polling for the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat will be held in the fourth phase on April 29.

First Published: Sat, April 06 2019. 11:10 IST

