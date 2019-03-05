Forces belongs to country, not any political party: Akhilesh

Yadav Tuesday accused the BJP Tuesday of playing with the Indian forces for electoral gains, saying the armed forces belong to the country and not any political party.

"Ye fauj ke sath khilwad kar rahe hain," (They (BJP) are playing with the Indian forces)," Yadav said, adding "the forces belong to the country and not to any political party."



"There is a punishment if a civilian wears uniform of forces. Has anyone got a complaint registered?" the former minister asked, insinuating that some had donned during campaigning.

On Pulwama attack, Yadav said, "The people of the country want to know the truth and 'Shaheed' status for those killed and also a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of each personnel."



Replying to a question, he said, "There will be a surgical strike on booths during the polls and people will give befitting reply to the BJP for its lies.""The Indian forces should be strengthened and 10 lakh personnel should be recruited," he said.

When asked about a number of FIRs being registered in allegedly for posts in against BJP leaders, Yadav said, "I also face adverse comments on but no FIR is being registered. Even if some cases on which FIRs were registered, there is no action by police.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)