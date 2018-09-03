Drama of 1960s Italian girl band that went to Vietnam

Rome, Sep 3 (IANS/AKI) ' Saigon', a documentary about a Tuscan all-girl pop group that was improbably caught up in the Vietnam during a Southeast in 1968, spending months in jungle battlefields entertaining US troops, will be screened on Tuesday at

Eager for success and fame, the talented five-member 'Le Stars' girl band from an industrial district of received an offer from their which was too good to refuse: a series of concerts in the East, Manila, Hong Kong, and other venues.

But after its first show in Manila, the band was immediately diverted to the South Vietnamese capital for a few gigs and got trapped in the zone until the end of January 1969.

In Italian Wilma Labate's documentary, 50 years after their dramatic and life-changing experience, 'Le Stars' members Viviana Tacchella, Rossella Canaccini, and narrate their three months of survival hidden in US military bases in the jungle, living in close confines with American soldiers under North Vietnamese rocket fire and attacks from Vietcong guerrilla light artillery.

Says Labate: "The challenge is to tell the story through the eyes of the protagonists, who were little more than teenagers, re-opening one of the most controversial chapters of the 20th century with the memory and lightness of an incredible experience that has marked their lives forever."

