Duststorm hits Delhi, rains likely

A duststorm hit the national capital on Wednesday evening with a wind speed of 60-70 kmph, bringing down the temperature substantially.

According to forecaster Skymet, western disturbance over Jammu & led to the duststorm over and the adjoining areas of Noida, and Rain is predicted in these areas.

After the duststorm, the maximum temperature in came down to 33 degrees Celsius from 40 degrees Celsius at 5.30 p.m.

