Duststorm hits Delhi, rains likely

A duststorm hit the national capital on Wednesday evening with a wind speed of 60-70 kmph, bringing down the temperature substantially.
According to private weather forecaster Skymet, western disturbance over Jammu & Kashmir led to the duststorm over Delhi and the adjoining areas of Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram. Rain is predicted in these areas.
After the duststorm, the maximum temperature in Palam came down to 33 degrees Celsius from 40 degrees Celsius at 5.30 p.m.
--IANS
