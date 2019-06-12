Tripura, Mizoram launch ambitious afforestation plan

The and governments have undertaken an ambitious plan for in the two Northeastern states, a said on Wednesday.

Forest and Welfare Minister told reporters here that the has decided to plant at least 10 lakh trees across the state this year.

"The 70th anniversary of the 'Banomotsav' (annual celebrations) would be held at Sachirambari (in southern Tripura) on July 2. From July 2, plantation of at least ten lakh trees of numerous varieties and species would start simultaneously across the state," Jamatia said.

He said that the has already announced that it would provide Rs 200 per month to those families residing along important roads for maintaining and protection of the roadside plantations to make a beautiful green state and attract tourists.

Meanwhile, like previous years, the youth organisation, Democratic Youth Federation of (DYFI), has been distributing saplings of diverse species among people for planting.

"The week-long free distribution of saplings programme of DYFI has become a very popular annual event and people are very cheerfully participating in the environment-friendly scheme," DYFI told IANS.

Meanwhile, the forest department has suspended three senior officials earlier this week for their involvement in illicit felling of some centuries-old trees in Agartala.

In Mizoram, the has also undertaken a massive programme. The state observed "Green Day" on Tuesday.

While addressing an event on the occasion of "Green Day", said that the state would be made a model among the eight Northeastern states with the planting of lakhs of trees in the coming days.

Mizoram of said that around 39 lakh trees had been planted in the state since 1999.

--IANS

sc/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)