EC ban on Mayawati: Supreme Court refuses relief

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea by BSP supremo Mayawati against the Election Commission's ban on her for the next 48 hours starting on the day.

Dushyant Dave appearing for Mayawati requested the court to hear its argument, as there were important meetings scheduled for the day.

The court said in that case file a separate plea if you are aggrieved.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 11:02 IST

