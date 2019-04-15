Manipur's human rights activists propose Truth Commission

Is it time for Manipur to establish a Truth Commission to look into its infamous extrajudicial killings and other serious human rights violations? A group of human rights activists and academics who met at Manipur University here last week said 'yes, also proposing other solutions.
The stakeholders, who met during a day-long consultation on Application of Transitional Justice Framework for the Families of Victims of Extrajudicial Execution in Manipur here, discussed the pressing needs of families affected by these killings over the past
few decades, a statement by the organisers said.
The event was organised by Manipur University, Human Rights Alert, Extrajudicial Execution Victim Families Association, Manipur (EEVFAM) and O.P. Jindal Global University.
The discussants also highlighted the immediate need for the establishment of a Truth Commission, payment of compensation to victims, strengthening the justice institutions including the State Human Rights institutions.
Expediting criminal cases lodged against the perpetrators and ensuring accountability and uphold rule of law, were also some of the measures proposed.
The Acting Chairperson of Manipur Human Rights Commission, Khaidem Mani, encouraged the families of victims left out from the CBI/SIT investigation to petition the State under section 357A of Criminal Procedure Code for compensation and to approach MHRC if they failed to get a remedy.
As per the statement, he also expressed his Commission's willingness to function as the Truth Commission if such a mandate is granted by the apex court or the state government.
Participating in the consultation, the Manipur Human Rights Commission, the Manipur State Commission for Women and the Manipur State Commission for Protection of Child Rights assured the support of their respective institutions in seeking justice for the victims.
The panel also concluded by iterating that while there could be many truths, what should be sought ultimately is healing and restorative truth.
--IANS
