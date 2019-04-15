Manipur's human rights activists propose Truth Commission

Is it time for to establish a to look into its infamous extrajudicial killings and other serious human rights violations? A group of human rights activists and academics who met at University here last week said 'yes, also proposing other solutions.

The stakeholders, who met during a day-long consultation on Application of Transitional Justice for the Families of Victims of Extrajudicial Execution in here, discussed the pressing needs of families affected by these killings over the past

few decades, a statement by the organisers said.

The event was organised by Manipur University, Human Rights Alert, Extrajudicial Execution Victim Families Association, Manipur (EEVFAM) and

The discussants also highlighted the immediate need for the establishment of a Truth Commission, payment of compensation to victims, strengthening the justice institutions including the State Human Rights institutions.

Expediting criminal cases lodged against the perpetrators and ensuring accountability and uphold rule of law, were also some of the measures proposed.

The of Manipur Human Rights Commission, Khaidem Mani, encouraged the families of victims left out from the CBI/SIT investigation to petition the State under section 357A of Criminal Procedure Code for compensation and to approach MHRC if they failed to get a remedy.

As per the statement, he also expressed his Commission's willingness to function as the if such a mandate is granted by the apex court or the

Participating in the consultation, the Manipur Human Rights Commission, the and the assured the support of their respective institutions in seeking justice for the victims.

The panel also concluded by iterating that while there could be many truths, what should be sought ultimately is healing and restorative truth.

--IANS

sj/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)