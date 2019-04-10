JUST IN
EC issues poll notification for Ladakh Lok Sabha seat

IANS  |  Jammu 

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Wednesday issued election notification for Ladakh parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the notification, the last date for filing nominations is April 18, scrutiny of papers will be held on April 20 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22, up to 3 p.m.

Polling in the constituency will be held on May 6, 2019, according to the notification.

The voting hours have been fixed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

