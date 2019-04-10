Rs 116 crore cash seized so far in Andhra Pradesh

Authorities in have seized over Rs 116 crore unaccounted cash across the state since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, officials said on Wednesday.

The state, where simultaneous elections for Assembly and Lok Sabha are scheduled on Thursday, is ranked second after in terms of the cash seized.

"Only two states in the country have seen seizure of over Rs 100 crore cash and is next only to Tamil Nadu," said (CEO) He said this reflects the good job done by the in the state.

Besides the cash, the officials also seized 101 kg gold, 330 kg silver, 36,142 liters of liquor and 2,250 kg of ganja.

Other items like sarees, clocks and cricket kits, which were being carried for distribution as inducement to voters, were also seized. They were valued at Rs 7.28 crore, the officials added.

--IANS

ms/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)