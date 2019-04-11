EC serves notice to Yogi for poll code violation

The on Thursday served a notice to Minister over his "Ali and Bajrang Bali" comment made on Tuesday during electioneering in Meerut, stating that it violated the model code of conduct (MCC) and provisions of the Representation of People's Act.

The notice asked Adityanath to explain his stand about the remark within 24 hours of the receipt of the notice, failing which the Commission will take further decisions.

The said that the has held that religion and caste cannot be used by anyone while making statements during electioneering, or otherwise.

"The Commission is prima facie of the opinion that you have violated the provisions of the model code of conduct, the relevant sections of Representation of People's Act and wilfully disobeyed the order of the by making the impugned remarks," the said.

Targeting for her recent remarks urging the Muslim community not to split their votes between the and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, Adityanath had said: "Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko 'Ali' par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi 'Bajrang Bali' par vishwaas hai (If the Congress, and have faith in Ali, we have faith in Hanuman)."

