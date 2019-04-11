EC bars NaMo TV from airing political content

The on Thursday ruled that since political content being aired on TV - a channel dedicated to Narendra Modi's rallies and speeches - has not been pre-certified, it should be immediately removed.

The poll panel wrote to Delhi's to execute its instructions and "immediately" file a compliance report.

"As TV/Content TV is sponsored by a political party, all recorded programmes of political contents displayed on the channel/platform would be covered under the purview of the Commission's Order... Accordingly all recorded programmes with political contents are mandatorily required to be pre-certified by the MCMC ( Certification and Monitoring Committee) before telecasting," the said.

"Any political publicity materials/contents, being displayed on without the requisite certification from competent authotity should be removed immediately and any political content shall only be permitted strictly in accordance with the ECI instructions in this regard," the letter said.

Earlier, the EC had asked Delhi's to confirm if the TV channel had sought its permission to air its programmes and had got it pre-certified. It noted that the had confirmed there had been no pre-certification of the content.

