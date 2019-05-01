Eight BSF troopers injured in J&K road accident

Eight (BSF) troopers were injured in a road accident on the Jammu- National Highway on Wednesday, police said.

Police sources said that the accident occurred in district when the bus carrying BSF troopers overturned in Ramsoo area after the lost control.

"The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment," a source ssaid.

