JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Azhar's listing: India says step to show resolve against terror

Business Standard

Eight BSF troopers injured in J&K road accident

IANS  |  Jammu 

Eight Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were injured in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday, police said.

Police sources said that the accident occurred in Ramban district when the bus carrying BSF troopers overturned in Ramsoo area after the driver lost control.

"The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment," a source ssaid.

--IANS

sq/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 21:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU