Haqqani network operator killed in Afghanistan

IANS  |  Gardez (Afghanistan) 

Afghan government forces have killed a prominent Haqqani network operator in the country's Paktia province, police officials said on Wednesday.

A fierce clash erupted between government forces and Haqqani network insurgents in Sayed Karam district on Tuesday night and lasted for a while, said provincial police spokesman Sardar Wali Tabasumsaid.

Shirzaman, alias Mohammad Omar, who served as the intelligence chief for the militant group in the eastern region, was killed in the fighting, the officer was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

No civilians or security personnel sustained casualties during the overnight operations, he added.

The Haqqani network is an Afghan militant group using asymmetric warfare to fight against the US-led NATO forces and the Afghan government. It is an offshoot of the Taliban.

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 19:16 IST

