Elected to LS, Shah, Prasad cease to be RS members

Having been elected to the Lok Sabha, BJP leaders and and ceased to be members of the of Parliament from May 23, the Secretariat said on Wednesday.

A circular from the Secretariat, dated May 28, said the three "ceased to be Members of from the date of their being chosen as Members of -- May 23".

According to the Representation of the People Act 1951, if a person who is already a member of the is chosen as a member of the Lok Sabha, his seat in the shall become vacant on the date on which he was elected.

Shah, the BJP President, was elected to the from Gandhinagar in was elected from Patna Sahib in

Kanimozhi, who was a member of the from Tamil Nadu, was elected from Thoothukudi in the state.

As part of a pre-election deal, the BJP is expected to fill the seat with (LJP) Ram Vilas Paswan, who may become a in the

Similarly, for the and seats, the BJP may bring leaders who were not part of any of the two Houses but may get a place in the

In the 16th Lok Sabha, 12 of the 25 cabinet Ministers were from the Rajya Sabha -- Arun Jaitley, Suresh Prabhu, Ravi Shankar Prasad, J.P. Nadda, Chaudhary Birender Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, and

--IANS

nks/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)