JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Pakistan issues order to seize assets of all banned outfits

Business Standard

Equity indices open marginally lower

IANS  |  Mumbai 

The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Tuesday, with the Sensex trading marginally lower, in line the major Asian markets.

At 9.24 a.m., the BSE Sensex traded at 36,027.30, lower by 36.51 points or 0.10 per cent from the previous close of 36,063.81 points.

It has so far touched an intra-day high of 36,141.07 and a low of 35,926.94 points.

The BSE market breadth, however, was positive with 1,097 advances and 343 declines so far.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 10,850.90, lower by 12.60 points or 0.12 per cent from the previous close of 10,863.50 points.

--IANS

rrb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 09:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements