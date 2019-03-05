Equity indices open marginally lower

The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Tuesday, with the Sensex trading marginally lower, in line the major Asian markets.

At 9.24 a.m., the traded at 36,027.30, lower by 36.51 points or 0.10 per cent from the previous close of 36,063.81 points.

It has so far touched an intra-day high of 36,141.07 and a low of 35,926.94 points.

The BSE market breadth, however, was positive with 1,097 advances and 343 declines so far.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 10,850.90, lower by 12.60 points or 0.12 per cent from the previous close of 10,863.50 points.

--IANS

rrb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)