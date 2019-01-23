Erdogan to meet Putin on Syria

Turkish Recep Erdogan on Wednesday departed for to meet his Russian counterpart over Syria, amid the US troops' withdrawal from the war-torn country.

During Erdogan's one-day visit, the two leaders were expected to exchange views on regional and international issues, particularly Syria, as well as bilateral relations between the two countries, according to state-run

Prior to his visit, Erdogan on Monday said he would discuss with Putin the establishment of a Turkish-controlled "security zone" in northern Syria, which was initiated by US following the military withdrawal decision, reported.

However, Russian last week said must take control of the country's north, adding that will consider the interests of all parties, including Turkey, in setting up a safe zone.

Meanwhile, Erdogan and Putin may also discuss their cooperation on the creation of "de-escalation zone" in Syria's province, as a fruit of Turkey, Russia, three-way summit held in

The two leaders had seven one-on-one meetings in 2018 and 18 phone calls to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, especially

