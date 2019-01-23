TN Global Investors meet attracts over Rs 2 lakh cr investment

Chief Minister on Wednesday said the state has attracted over Rs 200,000 crore of investments during the Global Investors Meet-2019 (GIM-2019).

Speaking at the inaugural function of GIM's second edition here, Palaniswami said: "This edition has targeted an investment of 2 lakh crore rupees, which I am happy to say has already been exceeded."

He said the final tally of investment proposals would be announced on Thursday.

According to him, proposals for new investments have been pouring in the last one year, since preparation for GIM-2019 started.

The first GIM was held in 2015 which attracted 98 investment proposals with an investment commitment of Rs 2.42 lakh crore over three to seven years period, Palaniswami said.

He said about 35 companies from have already signed Transfer of Technology agreements with the Development Organisation (DRDO).

These include to manufacture Aero-muscle Tyre indigenously developed for fighter jets of the

"LMW is establishing an and defence components manufacturing unit in Many more such projects are on the anvil," Palaniswami remarked.

He said the has promoted an exclusive and defence park in 250 acres, which can be expanded to 700 acres in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

--IANS

vj/in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)