Exide Industries net profit up marginally

Exide Industries on Monday posted a net profit of Rs 155.04 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, up marginally as against Rs 154.27 crore in the same period last year.
Its net turnover for the quarter under review was at Rs 2,496.84 crore, up by 9.59 per cent from Rs 2,278.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
The battery maker's Managing Director and CEO G. Chatterjee said that volumes in automotive, motorcycles, UPS and solar batteries in the third quarter have grown quite well.
The company is focusing on cost control and technology upgradation as strategies to improve the bottom-line.
