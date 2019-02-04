Exempt journalists from toll tax across nation: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari demanding that journalists should get exemption from toll tax all over the country.
In a letter to the Union Minister for Road, Transport and National Highways, Kejriwal said many journalists have made the request.
The Chief Minister said: "Some journalists from Haryana met me and requested that they should be exempted from paying toll tax in Haryana.
"I think this demand of the journalists is very genuine and must be accepted. I think and thus request you to please exempt journalists all over the country from paying toll tax."
