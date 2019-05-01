F1 racing great Fernando Alonso to leave WEC

Gazoo Racing on Wednesday announced that Spain's two-time champion, Fernando Alonso, will end his journey in the (WEC), leaving his position in the team for New Zealands

said that Alonso is looking forward to a new challenge within the team and is set to leave after his participation in the 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours, reports news.

"For many years we have respected him (Hartley) as a tough competitor but now I am excited to have him as a Toyota colleague. He is a so I expect him to fit in very quickly and become a valuable part of our team," Team President, Hisatake Murata, said in a statement.

Murata also thanked Alonso for his "contribution to this fantastic season during which he has written his name in Toyota's history."

"His (Alonso's) passion, desire to win and willingness to chase his dreams is truly impressive. We will enjoy working together for the final two races when I know we all share the same target of winning Le Mans and both World Championships," Murata added.

The Spanish hopes to win the two-day 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours, which is set to kick-off on June 15, along with his teammates of and of

"We still have two important races remaining as we are still in the fight to become WEC World Champions and I will be pushing hard to win both of them. I would love to put an end to this super season by celebrating a new world title with all the family," Alonso emphasized.

"Now is a good time to take on new challenges and there are many interesting opportunities to explore within TOYOTA GAZOO Racing," he added.

Meanwhile, Hartley, the two-time WEC champion and 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours winner with Porsche, will join Briton Mike Conway, Japanese Kamui Kobayashi, driver Jose María López, as well as Buemi and Nakajima to form the Toyota team in the WEC next season.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)