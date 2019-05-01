ISSF rankings: Apurvi becomes world no.1

-
ALSO READ
Apurvi Chandela attains top position in 10m Air Rifle rankings
Apurvi wins gold at shooting World Cup
Apurvi Chandela is world number one in 10m air rifle, Anjum claims second position
ISSF World Cup: Apurvi Chandela, Anjum Moudgil miss medals
Apurvi, Anjum make another ISSF final, miss medal
-
Ace India shooter Apurvi Chandela secured world number one position in the 10m Air Rifle rankings on Wednesday while compatriot Anjum Moudgil attained the second rank in the same category after her mixed team gold at the ISSF World Cup in Beijing.
Apurvi had shot a world record score of 252.9 to clinch gold at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2019 in February this year and is among the six Indian shooters to earn the Olympics quota for the Tokyo Games in 2020.
Apurvi, who had bagged a bronze medal in the 10m Mixed Rifle event in the 2018 Asian Games took to Twitter and said: "World Number 1 Touched a milestone in my shooting career today".
--IANS
kk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU