Fake currency valued at Rs 5 lakh seized in Delhi

The Police has arrested a man with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) valued at Rs 5 from Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Singh, 32, a resident of and a key member of the international FICN racket.

On interrogation, he revealed the currency was supplied from to West Bengal, from where it was transported to then to the national capital, said Sanjeev Yadav, of Police, Special Cell.

The seized fake notes were in the denomination of 2,000.

